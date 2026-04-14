Parker Meadows Injury: Expected to miss 'multiple months'
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Meadows underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a left radius fracture and will be sidelined "multiple months," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Meadows is also recovering from a concussion. He's already been moved to the 60-day injured list, and there remains no clear timetable for his return at this point. Javier Baez has seen more action in center field since Meadows went down, and Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez have also experienced an elevated role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in TorontoYesterday
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More