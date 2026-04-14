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Parker Meadows Injury: Expected to miss 'multiple months'

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Meadows underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a left radius fracture and will be sidelined "multiple months," Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Meadows is also recovering from a concussion. He's already been moved to the 60-day injured list, and there remains no clear timetable for his return at this point. Javier Baez has seen more action in center field since Meadows went down, and Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez have also experienced an elevated role.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
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