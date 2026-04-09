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Parker Meadows Injury: Leaves game after collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Meadows was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins in the eighth inning following a collision in the outfield, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Meadows collided with fellow outfielder Riley Greene -- who caught the ball -- and appeared to take a blow to the head. He was carted off the field, though he was siting up and alert. Meadows is sure to undergo concussion testing, and he looked to be bleeding from his mouth, as well. The Tigers should have more on his condition after the game.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
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