Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows Injury: Managing triceps issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Meadows tweaked his triceps Saturday, though the issue isn't seen as a serious concern, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Meadows started in center field Saturday and went 0-for-2 before being lifted. The triceps injury occurred while he was making a throw, and manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that the issue doesn't appear to be significantly worrisome. Meadows isn't in the lineup for Sunday's spring contest, though that wouldn't be unusual this early in spring play regardless of an injury concern.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
