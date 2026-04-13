Parker Meadows Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Tigers transferred Meadows (arm/concussion) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Yoniel Curet. Meadows suffered a fractured left arm and a concussion as a result of a collision in the outfield with teammate Riley Greene last week and won't be eligible to return until June 9.
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