Parker Meadows Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Tigers transferred Meadows (arm/concussion) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Yoniel Curet. Meadows suffered a fractured left arm and a concussion as a result of a collision in the outfield with teammate Riley Greene last week and won't be eligible to return until June 9.