Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 2:07pm

The Tigers transferred Meadows (arm/concussion) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of waiver claim Yoniel Curet. Meadows suffered a fractured left arm and a concussion as a result of a collision in the outfield with teammate Riley Greene last week and won't be eligible to return until June 9.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago