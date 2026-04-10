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Parker Meadows Injury: Out with concussion, broken arm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The Tigers placed Meadows on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left radius fracture and a concussion.

It had been reported previously that Meadows suffered a concussion as a result of his collision in the outfield with Riley Greene on Thursday in Minnesota, and he's now been diagnosed with a fractured arm, as well. It will be a lengthy absence for Meadows, though the Tigers haven't offered up a specific timetable. Wenceel Perez has been recalled to take Meadows' roster spot and should see starts in center field, along with Matt Vierling and perhaps Javier Baez.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
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