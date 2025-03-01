Parker Meadows Injury: Shut down with nerve issue
Meadows was diagnosed with a nerve issue in his right upper arm Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Meadows has been pulled off all baseball activities for now and is set to be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Manager A.J. Hinch said it's still too early to rule out the 25-year-old for Opening Day, though a stint on the IL to begin the season doesn't seem unrealistic.
