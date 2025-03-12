Parker Meadows Injury: Still optimistic about Opening Day

Meadows (arm) said Wednesday that he is making progress and is still optimistic about starting the season on time, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows has been sidelined with a nerve issue in his right arm and specified the problem is with the musculocutaneous nerve in particular, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. The 25-year-old outfielder still seems to think he can make Opening Day, but with Wenceel Perez (back) also nursing an injury, the Tigers have been forced to work on a contingency plan in center field. Riley Greene is manning center Wednesday for the first time this spring.