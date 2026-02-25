Parker Meadows headshot

Parker Meadows News: Could get pushed in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

With top prospect Max Clark potentially set to reach Triple-A this year, Meadows may get pushed out of his starting role in center field unless he produces more at the plate, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Meadows is considered a strong defensive center fielder, but he's never been able to produce consistent offense at the MLB level. He slashed just .215/.291/.330 in 58 regular-season games last year while missing significant time due to a nerve issue in his throwing arm along with a quad strain. Clark is not yet on Detroit's 40-man roster, which gives Meadows a bit more wiggle room for now, though the former could push the issue if he gets off to a hot start in the minors. For now, Meadows looks like Detroit's top option in center, but his fantasy value will remain depressed unless he starts to perform better at the plate.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
68 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
97 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
146 days ago