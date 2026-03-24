Parker Meadows News: Hangs on to roster spot
Meadows was informed Tuesday that he will make Detroit's Opening Day roster, with Wenceel Perez optioned to Triple-A Toledo, Jack Vita of MLB.com reports.
Top prospect Kevin McGonigle had an impressive spring performance, and the Tigers rewarded him with an Opening Day roster spot. That squeezed Perez out of a spot, with Meadows hanging around for now. Meadows looks like the top option in center field, but with McGonigle now in the fold and expected to play shortstop, Javier Baez will likely see more time in the outfield. That development could ultimately push Meadows to more of a bench role, particularly if he can't get his bat going.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues19 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30033 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30061 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings95 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Meadows See More