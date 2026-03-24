Parker Meadows News: Hangs on to roster spot

Meadows was informed Tuesday that he will make Detroit's Opening Day roster, with Wenceel Perez optioned to Triple-A Toledo, Jack Vita of MLB.com reports.

Top prospect Kevin McGonigle had an impressive spring performance, and the Tigers rewarded him with an Opening Day roster spot. That squeezed Perez out of a spot, with Meadows hanging around for now. Meadows looks like the top option in center field, but with McGonigle now in the fold and expected to play shortstop, Javier Baez will likely see more time in the outfield. That development could ultimately push Meadows to more of a bench role, particularly if he can't get his bat going.