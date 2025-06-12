Menu
Parker Meadows News: Hits first 2025 home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Meadows went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Meadows hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning with two runners on, and it ended up being the difference in the contest. The young outfielder has now played 10 games since returning from the injured list and is batting just .171, though the team seems committed to letting him work off his rust. Meadows batted ninth Thursday as Baltimore opened with lefty Keegan Akin but will likely hit leadoff most days against righties, which boosts his fantasy ceiling.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
