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Parker Meadows News: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Meadows is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Padres on Saturday.

Even though the Padres are sending right-hander Randy Vasquez to the mound Saturday, the lefty-hitting Meadows will open the game on the bench. The Tigers will start Riley Greene, Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry in the outfield from left to right while Kerry Carpenter serves as the designated hitter. Through two regular-season games, Meadows has gone 1-for-5 with two RBI, one walk and one steal.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
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