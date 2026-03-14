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Parker Meadows News: Yet to get going in spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Across 12 Grapefruit League contests, Meadows has gone 4-for-30 with 10 strikeouts.

This was seen as an important spring for Meadows, who sported a career-low .621 OPS in 58 regular-season games last year as he dealt with several injuries, and so far he hasn't done much to impress. With top prospect Max Clark starting to knock on the door of the majors, Meadows' hold on the center field role is not particularly firm. Javier Baez and Wenceel Perez could also push Meadows from the current MLB roster if the latter doesn't snap out of his slump.

Parker Meadows
Detroit Tigers
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