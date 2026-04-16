Parker Messick headshot

Parker Messick News: Comes close to no-hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Messick (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in eight-plus innings. He struck out nine.

Messick perhaps pitched better than his final line indicates. The left-hander carried a no-hit bid all the way up until the ninth inning, but a single by Leody Taveras broke it up to lead off the frame. Messick was magnificent nonetheless -- he racked up 18 whiffs en route to matching a career high in punchouts during the longest outing of his career. Wednesday's appearance added to his brilliant start to the season, which has seen Messick produce a 1.05 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 25.2 frames ahead of his next scheduled matchup with Houston.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Messick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Messick See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
10 days ago