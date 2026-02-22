Parker Messick headshot

Parker Messick News: Competing for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 10:56am

Messick is one of four pitchers competing for three available spots in the Guardians' rotation, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Messick begins his mission for a rotation spot Sunday against the Athletics. The 25-year-old left-hander, who is working on adding a cutter per the Cleveland Plain Dealer, is competing with Logan Allen, Joey Cantillo and Slade Cecconi for spots in the Opening Day rotation.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now