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Parker Messick News: Continues to deal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Messick took a no-decision Monday against the Rays, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Messick continues to provide the Guardians with plenty of length, working at least five innings in his sixth straight start to begin the year. Additionally, the nine punchouts matched a season high, and the southpaw has given up more than two runs on just one occasion to this point. Messick carries a 1.73 ERA, the second-best mark in the American League behind only Jose Soriano among qualifiers, 0.88 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB across 36.1 frames ahead of a scheduled matchup with the Athletics this weekend.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
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