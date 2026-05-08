Parker Messick News: Fans seven in win
Messick (4-1) earned the win Friday against Minnesota, giving up one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.
Messick was cruising on the mound for the majority of his start, but things took a quick turn in the sixth when he allowed five consecutive batters to record a hit. Ryan Jeffers' RBI single represents the lone blemish on Messick's record, though there could have been another if Petey Halpin hadn't cut down Jeffers at the plate from center field. Messick will take an impressive 2.30 ERA and 0.98 WHIP into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Angels on Wednesday.
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