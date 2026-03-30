Parker Messick News: Hands Dodgers first loss
Messick (1-0) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five hits and striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.
Messick had to earn his spot in Cleveland's rotation with a strong spring, and he looked like an ace against the defending champs. The left-hander gave up just one extra-base hit (a Miguel Rojas double) and threw 51 strikes among his efficient 76 pitches. Messick had an intriguing first big-league stint with a 2.72 ERA and 8.6 K/9 over seven regular-season starts last year, and he'll probably be a popular waiver-wire pickup (in leagues in which he's unrostered) following Monday's standout outing. He'll look to build more momentum in his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place at home against the Cubs.
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