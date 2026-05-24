Parker Messick News: Improves to 6-1

Messick (6-1) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing five hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

While Messick came an out shy of logging a quality start, the left-hander was able to keep the Phillies off the board en route to his third win in his last four outings. Messick's ERA is down to 2.24 through 11 starts (64.1 innings) this year with a 1.04 WHIP and 70:19 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Red Sox.