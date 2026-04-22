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Parker Messick News: Late stumble in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Messick came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The 25-year-old southpaw blanked Houston for four innings before running out of steam in the fifth, getting lifted after 85 pitches (54 strikes). The result was Messick's worst start of 2026 so far, as he hadn't allowed more than four runs or struck out fewer than five batters in any of his first four trips to the mound. He'll take a 1.76 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rays.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
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