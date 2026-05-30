Parker Messick News: Outstanding campaign continues

Messick took a no-decision Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Despite matching a season low in strikeouts, Messick continued to deal for Guardians on Saturday. The 25-year-old left-hander pitched at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer for the 10th time already this year, having now worked at least five frames in all 12 of his starts as well. Messick will take an excellent 2.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 74:21 K:BB over 69.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Rangers in Texas.