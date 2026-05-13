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Parker Messick News: Racks up seven Ks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Messick (5-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

A fifth-inning cutter to Zach Neto wound up soaring over the left-field wall for a two-run homer, but it was the only real mistake Messick made en route to his fourth quality start of the season. The southpaw has allowed more than three runs in an outing only once so far in 2026, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 58:14 K:BB through 53.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Detroit.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
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