Parker Messick News: Scheduled for second game Sunday
Messick will pitch the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The Guardians and Cubs were rained out Saturday, forcing the two teams to double up Sunday. Saturday's scheduled starter, Slade Cecconi, will work the first game of the twin bill.
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