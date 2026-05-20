Parker Messick News: Settles for no-decision Tuesday

Messick didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

A two-run homer by Spencer Torkelson in the second inning and a throwing error by Austin Hedges in the fourth accounted for all the damage off Messick, who left the mound after 81 pitches (45 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. The southpaw has allowed more than two earned runs only twice in 10 starts this season, and through 58.2 innings he sports a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB as he steams toward a breakout campaign. Messick will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Philadelphia.