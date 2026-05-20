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Parker Messick News: Settles for no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Messick didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

A two-run homer by Spencer Torkelson in the second inning and a throwing error by Austin Hedges in the fourth accounted for all the damage off Messick, who left the mound after 81 pitches (45 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. The southpaw has allowed more than two earned runs only twice in 10 starts this season, and through 58.2 innings he sports a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB as he steams toward a breakout campaign. Messick will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Philadelphia.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
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