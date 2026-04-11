Parker Messick headshot

Parker Messick News: Silences Atlanta for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Messick (2-0) earned the win against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Messick pounded the zone, throwing 61 of 84 pitches for strikes while limiting Atlanta to just one extra-base hit. The southpaw has been extremely impressive to open the season, yielding just one earned run through 17.2 innings while logging two quality starts. He'll carry a 0.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB into a home matchup against the Orioles next week.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Messick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Messick See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
9 days ago