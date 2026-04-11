Parker Messick News: Silences Atlanta for second win
Messick (2-0) earned the win against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.2 scoreless innings.
Messick pounded the zone, throwing 61 of 84 pitches for strikes while limiting Atlanta to just one extra-base hit. The southpaw has been extremely impressive to open the season, yielding just one earned run through 17.2 innings while logging two quality starts. He'll carry a 0.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB into a home matchup against the Orioles next week.
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