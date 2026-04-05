Parker Messick News: Six Ks in five strong innings

Messick didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

After firing six scoreless innings in his first start of the season versus the Dodgers, Messick kept his foot on the gas in his second appearance of the year. The southpaw induced 13 whiffs during the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader, though he was a bit shaky with his control while tossing just 51 of his 91 pitches for strikes. Messick still has a strong 11:3 K:BB through his first 11 frames of 2026, but another tough test in Atlanta awaits him in his next scheduled outing.