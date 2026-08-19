Parker Messick News: Strikes out 10 in loss

Messick (9-8) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Messick suffered a tough-luck loss, throwing 72 of 98 pitches for strikes while piling up 19 whiffs. The southpaw has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in eight straight outings, but he only has two wins to show for it. He'll carry a stellar 2.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 152:40 K:BB across 149 innings this season into a road matchup with the Angels next week.