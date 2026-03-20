Parker Messick headshot

Parker Messick News: Stung by homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 6:00am

Messick allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against Kansas City.

The positives are that Messick ran his pitch count to 87 (57 strikes), didn't walk a batter and pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this spring. Unfortunately, the left-hander was touched for three solo home runs in his fourth Cactus League appearance (third start). The left-hander entered the game with a 1.93 ERA and a strong case to be named the fifth starter. At this point, Messick and fellow lefty Logan Allen are competing for the final rotation spot. A roster projection posted Friday by Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal has Allen winning the job and Messick headed to Triple-A Columbus. While another roster projection posted Friday by Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer indicate it's still undecided. Each pitcher has minor league options remaining.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Messick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Parker Messick See More
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
15 days ago