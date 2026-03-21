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Parker Messick News: Wins rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Messick will begin the regular season in the Guardians' rotation, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The race for the final spot came down to Messick and Logan Allen, and after the latter gave up a dozen runs in just 2.1 frames Friday, the Guardians decided to go with Messick. The 25-year-old southpaw performed well over seven starts during the late stages of the 2025 regular season, recording a 2.72 ERA and 1.31 WHIP alongside a 38:6 K:BB across 39.2 innings. His success has carried over into Cactus League play (3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP), though he gave up three solo home runs during his most recent spring outing.

Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians
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