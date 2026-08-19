Parker Mushinski News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

The Rockies designated Mushinski for assignment Wednesday.

Mushinski opened the season with Triple-A Albuquerque before his contract was selected by the Rockies in early August. He's appeared in eight games for Colorado since his promotion, allowing two runs on nine hits and five walks across 6.2 innings, logging three holds in the process. Now on waivers, Mushinski could garner interest from teams looking to add a southpaw to the bullpen.