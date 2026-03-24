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Parker Mushinski News: Re-signs with Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Rockies re-signed Mushinski to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Mushinski was released by the Rockies on Sunday but is now back with the club on a new minor-league pact. The left-hander will give the Rockies some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Parker Mushinski
Colorado Rockies
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