Parker Mushinski News: Re-signs with Rockies
The Rockies re-signed Mushinski to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Mushinski was released by the Rockies on Sunday but is now back with the club on a new minor-league pact. The left-hander will give the Rockies some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Albuquerque.
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