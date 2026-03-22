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Parker Mushinski News: Set to leave Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Rockies reassigned Mushinski to minor-league camp Sunday.

Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Mushinski will exercise the release clause in his minor-league deal with the Rockies, allowing him to explore his options in free agency. The 30-year-old lefty saw big-league action with the Astros in parts of three seasons from 2022 through 2024 but spent the entire 2025 campaign at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he produced a 3.96 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 66:33 K:BB in 50 innings.

Parker Mushinski
 Free Agent
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