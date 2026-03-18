Parks Harber Injury: Sidelined with Grade 2 strain
The Giants announced Wednesday that Harber has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain and will require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery time, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
One of the top position prospects in the Giants organization, Harber wasn't in serious consideration for a spot on the Opening Day roster but had impressed nonetheless throughout the spring, slashing .357/.424/.571 over 33 Cactus League plate appearances before sustaining the hamstring injury Saturday. He now appears on track to miss at least the first month of the minor-league season while recovering from the injury, but once he's back to full health, Harber is expected to report to Double-A Richmond, according to Pavlovic.
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