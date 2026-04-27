Parks Harber News: Returns from MiLB IL
Harber (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Harber suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in mid-March and was expected to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover. He's looked sharp at the dish in three games since returning to action, going 5-for-14 with one double, one RBI and two runs scored at Triple-A Sacramento.
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