Patrick Bailey News: Absent from Game 2 lineup
Bailey isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during the Giants' Game 1 loss, and he'll now move to the bench while Eric Haase starts at catcher and bats eighth.
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