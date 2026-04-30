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Patrick Bailey News: Absent from Game 2 lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Bailey isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during the Giants' Game 1 loss, and he'll now move to the bench while Eric Haase starts at catcher and bats eighth.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
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