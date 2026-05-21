Patrick Bailey News: Adds insurance in win

Bailey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Bailey's solo home run the eighth inning provided the insurance in the final game of the Guardians' four-game sweep of the Tigers. It was his first home run and just the second hit since coming over from San Francisco earlier this month. In six games for the new team, Bailey is 2-for-18 with three RBI. Since Bailey's arrival, there's been an even split behind the plate between him and Austin Hedges.