Patrick Bailey headshot

Patrick Bailey News: Adds insurance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 3:32pm

Bailey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Bailey's solo home run the eighth inning provided the insurance in the final game of the Guardians' four-game sweep of the Tigers. It was his first home run and just the second hit since coming over from San Francisco earlier this month. In six games for the new team, Bailey is 2-for-18 with three RBI. Since Bailey's arrival, there's been an even split behind the plate between him and Austin Hedges.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Bailey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Bailey See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago