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Patrick Bailey News: Dealt to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 9:48am

The Guardians acquired Bailey from the Giants on Saturday in exchange for left-hander Matt Wilkinson and the 29th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bailey was starting to see his playing time with the Giants trend down after beginning the season with just a .396 OPS through 89 plate appearances. The Guardians have also been fighting to get consistent production out of the catcher spot, as Bo Naylor has struggled to the tune of a .438 OPS over his first 28 games and will now head down to Triple-A following Cleveland's acquisition of Bailey. Although he hasn't produced much at the plate, Bailey's elite defense should allow him to at least work in a timeshare behind the dish with Austin Hedges.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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