Patrick Bailey News: Exiting starting nine
Bailey is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Yankees.
Bailey started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so it will be Austin Hedges behind the dish for the Guardians on Thursday afternoon. Since arriving in Cleveland via trade, Bailey has made 12 starts at catcher, while Hedges has started 11 games and David Fry has started one.
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