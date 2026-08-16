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Patrick Bailey News: Getting rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Bailey will rest up after he started behind the dish the previous two days. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties in the series finale.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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