Patrick Bailey News: Goes hitless in spring loss
Bailey went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 5-1 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.
Bailey went hitless Wednesday and is now slashing .241/.281/.345 with four RBI, four runs scored and three doubles across 32 plate appearances in 11 games this spring. The Gold Glove catcher remains an elite defender but is coming off a lackluster 2025 campaign at the plate. In 135 regular-season games last season, he slashed .222/.277/.325 with 55 RBI, 47 runs scored, six home runs, one stolen base and a career-worst 29.4 percent strikeout rate across 452 plate appearances.
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