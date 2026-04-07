Patrick Bailey News: Idle Tuesday
Bailey isn't in the lineup Tuesday versus Philadelphia.
Bailey went 1-for-4 in the series opener against the Phillies on Monday, but will get a chance to rest Tuesday. In his place behind the plate, Daniel Susac has the start and is batting eighth.
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