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Patrick Bailey News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bailey isn't in the lineup Tuesday versus Philadelphia.

Bailey went 1-for-4 in the series opener against the Phillies on Monday, but will get a chance to rest Tuesday. In his place behind the plate, Daniel Susac has the start and is batting eighth.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
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