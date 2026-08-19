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Patrick Bailey News: Idle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

The Guardians have been leaning on a loose platoon at catcher between Bailey and Austin Hedges, with the former getting the bulk of the starts against right-handed pitching. With southpaw Matt Wilkinson starting for the Giants, Bailey will cede catching duties to Hedges on Wednesday.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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