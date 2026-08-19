Patrick Bailey News: Idle Wednesday
Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
The Guardians have been leaning on a loose platoon at catcher between Bailey and Austin Hedges, with the former getting the bulk of the starts against right-handed pitching. With southpaw Matt Wilkinson starting for the Giants, Bailey will cede catching duties to Hedges on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Bailey See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Bailey See More