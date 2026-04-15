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Patrick Bailey News: Idle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After starting behind the dish in 13 of the Giants' first 15 games, Bailey will now take a seat for the second time in three contests. Rookie Daniel Susac will draw the start at catcher Wednesday, but Bailey will presumably check back into the lineup for Thursday's series finale.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
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