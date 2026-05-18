Patrick Bailey News: Left out of lineup Monday
Bailey is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Austin Hedges will handle catching duties in the series opener while Bailey retreats to the bench. Since being acquired from the Giants earlier this month, Bailey has yet to make starts on consecutive days and looks like he'll be part of a timeshare at catcher with his new club.
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