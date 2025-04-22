Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Bailey News: Logs two RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Bailey went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Monday's 5-2 win over Milwaukee.

Bailey lined an RBI single into right field to put the Giants on the board in the second frame. The 25-year-old added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, driving in San Francisco's final run. Bailey recorded just his second hit over his last five appearances, during which he's gone 2-for-18 with four RBI and a 1:9 BB:K. The switch-hitting catcher is now slashing a lackluster .169/.231/.271 with eight RBI, seven runs scored, five extra-base hits and a 5:23 BB:K across 65 plate appearances.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
