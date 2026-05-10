Patrick Bailey News: Makes club debut

Bailey went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Bailey, who was acquired from the Giants on Saturday, made his debut for the Guardians a day later. He'll take the lead on the depth chart at catcher ahead of Austin Hedges. Bailey, a two-time Gold Glove winner, likely won't offer much with the bat and is hitting .141 with five RBI over 31 games on the season.