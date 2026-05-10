Patrick Bailey headshot

Patrick Bailey News: Makes Guardians debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bailey went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Bailey, who was acquired from the Giants on Saturday, made his debut for the Guardians. He'll take the lead on the depth chart ahead of Austin Hedges. Bailey, a two-time Gold Glove winner, won't offer much with the bat and is hitting .141 with five RBI over 31 games.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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