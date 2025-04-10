Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Bailey News: Multi-hit effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 11:55am

Bailey went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Bailey lined his third career triple into right field during the sixth frame, cutting the deficit to two runs after driving in Wilmer Flores. Bailey logged his second multi-hit effort over 12 appearances, following a lackluster four-game stretch in which he went 0-for-9 at the plate. The defensive stalwart has recorded at least one hit in three games thus far, slashing .194/.265/.355 with five runs, four extra-base hits and three RBI across 34 plate appearances.

