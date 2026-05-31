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Patrick Bailey News: On bench again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Bailey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

After making consecutive starts behind the plate to begin the week, Bailey will now hit the bench for the third time in four contests. Austin Hedges will get the nod at catcher over Bailey on Sunday while the Guardians appear to have taken a timeshare approach to the position. Since he was traded from the Giants to the Guardians on May 9, Bailey is slashing .148/.200/.333 with a home run and four RBI through his first 10 games with Cleveland.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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