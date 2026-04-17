Patrick Bailey headshot

Patrick Bailey News: Out of Giants' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Bailey is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Nationals.

Giants manager Tony Vitello hinted Thursday that he might start deploying a timeshare at catcher. A day later, Daniel Susac will do the catching for ace Logan Webb. Bailey is slashing just .128/.180/.128 with zero extra-base hits in 2026.

Patrick Bailey
San Francisco Giants
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