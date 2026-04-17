Patrick Bailey News: Out of Giants' lineup
Bailey is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Nationals.
Giants manager Tony Vitello hinted Thursday that he might start deploying a timeshare at catcher. A day later, Daniel Susac will do the catching for ace Logan Webb. Bailey is slashing just .128/.180/.128 with zero extra-base hits in 2026.
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