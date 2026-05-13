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Patrick Bailey News: Out of Guardians' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Bailey is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

In four games with his new team, the switch-hitting Bailey has been in the lineup both times against righties and out of the lineup on both occasions versus lefties. While Bailey could continue to sit against southpaws, it's also possible his absence from Wednesday's lineup is simply due to it being an afternoon game after he started Tuesday night. Austin Hedges will do the catching and bat eighth for the Guardians in the series finale.

Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians
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